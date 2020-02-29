Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greece pushes back migrants on Turkish border 'onslaught'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 18:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 18:53 IST
Greece pushes back migrants on Turkish border 'onslaught'
"Greece yesterday faced an organised, mass and illegal attempt to violate its borders and it withstood this attempt," government spokesman Stelios Petsas told reporters. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Greek police fired teargas to push back hundreds of migrants gathered on its border with Turkey on Saturday, as a crisis over Syria shifted onto the European Union's doorstep. Greece, which has tense relations with its neighbor Turkey at the best of times and was a primary gateway for hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers in 2015 and 2016, described the situation as an "onslaught" and said it would keep migrants out.

"Greece yesterday faced an organised, mass and illegal attempt to violate its borders and it withstood this attempt," government spokesman Stelios Petsas told reporters. "The government will do whatever it takes to protect its borders," adding that police at the borders would be reinforced.

Ankara said on Thursday it will no longer contain hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers after an airstrike on war-ravaged Idlib in Syria killed 33 Turkish soldiers. Almost immediately, convoys of people appeared heading towards the Greek land and sea borders.

"This has nothing to do with Idlib," Petsas said, adding that in the past 24 hours Greek authorities had prevented attempts by 4,000 people to cross the border. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that some 18,000 migrants had crossed borders from Turkey into Europe. Speaking in Istanbul, he did not immediately provide evidence for the number but said it would rise.

Bulgaria, which also shares a border with Turkey, said it had seen no migrant inflows. "There is nothing different on our border from what we have seen a year, or two or three years ago," Prime Minister Poyko Borissov told reporters.

'TITANIC EFFORT'

A Reuters witness said there were about 500 people in the buffer zone between the Greek and Turkish border posts, and beyond that on the Turkish side, at the Pazarkule border gate, hundreds more.

Overnight, demonstrators hurled flaming pieces of wood at police, amateur footage filmed by a policeman on the scene, which was seen by Reuters, showed. Police fired teargas to keep people back. An estimated 3,000 people had gathered on the Turkish side of the border at Kastanies, a Greek government official said. Kastanies is just over 900 km (550 miles) north-east of Athens.

"We are making a titanic effort to keep our borders closed to such migration flows," Panagiotis Harelas, head of border guards in the area, told reporters, showing empty gas canisters which were hurled from the Turkish side. They had Turkish writing on them. Nearly a million refugees and migrants crossed from Turkey to Greece's islands in 2015, setting off a crisis over immigration in Europe, but that route all but closed after the European Union and Ankara agreed to stop the flow in March 2016.

RIVER BORDER

Greece shares a long river border with Turkey and is a known permeable route for asylum seekers.

Reuters video showed tens of people at a time climbing, and some throwing their bags over a 3-meter (10-foot) fence covered all over with barbed wire along the Greek border in Turkey's western Edirne province. A group of Afghans with young children waded across fast-moving waters of the Evros river and took refuge in a small chapel. They crossed into Greece on Friday morning.

"Today is good," said Shir Agha, 30 in broken English. "Before, Erdogan people, police problem," he said. Their shoes were caked in mud. It had rained heavily the night before, and by early morning, temperatures were close to freezing. Greece had already said on Thursday it would tighten border controls to prevent coronavirus reaching its Aegean islands, where thousands of migrants are living in poor conditions.

A Syrian man, who did not give his name, said they had been in the border area for two days and were in need of food. "We've been here for two days, We have no food, look at these kids," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey's Erdogan asks Russia's Putin to step aside in Syria

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had asked President Vladimir Putin for Russia to step aside in Syria and leave Turkey to deal with Syrian government forces alone, after 34 Turkish soldiers were killed this week. Go...

NHRC forms fact-finding team to probe violence in northeast Delhi

The National Human Rights Commission has deputed a fact-finding team to investigate the cases of communal violence in northeast Delhi, an official said on SaturdayAt least 42 people were killed and over 200 injured as frenzied mobs torched ...

Pigeons fly inside Ahmedabad-Jaipur GoAir flight at departure

Two pigeons found their way inside a GoAir aircraft, which was preparing for departure for Jaipur from the Sardar Vallabhbhai International airport here on Friday, prompting the airline to urge the AAI to deal with the issue of bird menace ...

Two women injured in acid attack in Haryana's Ambala

Two women sustained severe burn injuries when an unidentified youth threw acid on them in this district of Haryana on Saturday, police said The victims were identified as Sonia 28 and her relative Binder 23, police said, adding the women we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020