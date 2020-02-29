Left Menu
Development News Edition

Let's go home': Afghan war vets torn on US-Taliban deal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Savannah
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 22:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 22:48 IST
Let's go home': Afghan war vets torn on US-Taliban deal
Skeptics worry the Taliban's re-integration could cause Afghanistan to backslide on such issues as human rights. Image Credit: ANI

Veterans of America's longest war are finding themselves torn as the US signs a potentially historic peace accord with the Taliban in Afghanistan For many, the US is long overdue in withdrawing its forces after more than 18 years of fighting. Others question the trustworthiness of the Taliban, whose hard-line government the US-led forces overthrew in 2001. Skeptics worry the Taliban's re-integration could cause Afghanistan to backslide on such issues as human rights.

"If they sign a peace treaty and Afghanistan goes back to the Taliban or Sharia law, then it's all been for nothing," said former Army Staff Sgt. Will Blackburn of Hinesville, Georgia Though doubtful the Taliban will abide by the peace deal, Backburn said he's ready for hostilities to end. He first deployed to Afghanistan in 2004 with an infantry unit of the Army's 10th Mountain Division. A decade later, his son headed overseas for the same fight.

"Anything that would get us out of that country, I will support fully," said Blackburn, 58, who left the Army in 2010 Other Afghanistan veterans interviewed by The Associated Press said that, while the peace deal may not be perfect, it's time to end the war that began weeks after the 9/11 terror attacks.

The toll has been heavy. More than 2,300 US service members have been killed and more than 20,600 others wounded in Afghanistan since the war began in October 2001 Former Sgt. Michael Carrasquillo served as an infantryman in the Army's 173rd Airborne Brigade when his unit was ambushed in Afghanistan in 2005. Shot five times while dragging a wounded comrade to safety, Carrasquillo spent the next two years in the hospital and underwent dozens of surgeries.

"Peace in any way, shape or form is a good thing," said Carrasquillo, 36, of Monrovia, Maryland, who leads a support group for wounded veterans through the Wounded Warrior Project. "We don't want more guys to die or to get injured." The peace plan calls for the Trump administration to initially draw down US troop levels in Afghanistan from 13,000 to 8,600. A timetable for a complete US withdrawal hasn't been verified In return, the Taliban promise not to let extremists use the country to stage attacks on the US or its allies. The Taliban and representatives from Kabul must negotiate a framework for a postwar Afghanistan.

"I know the Taliban, and I never thought they could be trustworthy," said Cmdr. Tom Porter of the US Navy Reserve, who oversaw media operations in Afghanistan during the US-led troop surge that began in 2010. "I know they have a different view of time and history than we do." Porter said he's concerned the Taliban could abide by the accord long enough to see American forces leave, then try to wrest control of Afghanistan under an assumption the US won't be willing to return for another fight "If you're the Taliban, people have come and gone and invaded that place for thousands of years," said Porter, head of government affairs in Washington for the group Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America. "Ghenghis Khan has come and gone. They've got a long view of things." Former Army Capt. Emily Miller's job focused on communicating with Afghan women and children on deployments in 2011 and 2012 to assist US special operations forces. She said protecting women's rights and human rights overall needs to be a priority.

Overall, Miller said, she's thrilled to see a chance for Afghanistan to break from its long history of perpetual war "There is this new generation and I think it's really time to unlock that hope and optimism of Afghans that are really open to peace," she said. "What's the alternative to peace? This endless cycle of violence doesn't really lead anywhere." At Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia, Army Staff Sgt. Phillip Wright thinks of himself as "one of the older guys" at age 33. He deployed to Kabul in 2010 with a field artillery unit to help train Afghanistan's army.

Nowadays, Wright works alongside many young American soldiers who've never been overseas. He thinks it's time for Afghanistan's military to stand on its own after years of US mentoring "We were able to train an army for another country. So I do believe there has been a lot of good that's come out of it," he said.

There's no hesitation from Chris Collins, a former Army Reservist when asked if it's time for a US exit "It's not worth one more American life," said Collins, 38. "Enough is enough." Collins' unit from Missouri deployed to neighboring Uzbekistan in 2004 to run a supply warehouse for US forces in Afghanistan. Returning as a civilian contractor five years later, he concluded little had changed.

"Let's go home," said Collins, now training to be a nurse. "We can't stay there forever. They don't want us there. It's no different today than it was 18 years ago, essentially."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Schools, universities to stay shut as Italy coronavirus death toll rises

Schools and universities will stay closed for a second consecutive week in three northern Italian regions in an effort to contain Europes worst outbreak of coronavirus, dashing any hopes of a swift return to normality. The decision was take...

UP: Bodies of 2 labourers pulled out from stone quarry, 3 feared trapped

Bodies of two laborers were on Saturday pulled out from the debris of a boulder that came down in a stone quarry here, police saidThree more laborers are feared trapped in the stone quarry in Billi Markundi mining area under Obra police sta...

New coronavirus case confirmed at Tenerife hotel on lockdown

An Italian national staying at a hotel in Tenerife which has been placed on lockdown after four cases of the coronavirus were detected has tested positive for the virus, regional health authorities confirmed on Saturday.The Italian national...

Boris Johnson and partner expecting baby, announce engagement

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds announced their engagement on Saturday and said they are expecting a baby later in the year A spokesperson for the couple said the couple is very pleased to make the announ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020