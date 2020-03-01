US reports first death from coronavirus

The United States on Saturday reported the first death from coronavirus, local media reported citing the Health Department.

The health authority said in a press release that more cases of the infection were detected in King County, in addition to two cases that were confirmed on Friday, according to Seattle-based KIRO-TV channel. (ANI)

