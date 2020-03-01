Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virus fears close down France's Louvre Museum

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 20:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 20:00 IST
Virus fears close down France's Louvre Museum

Paris, Mar 1 (AP) The spreading coronavirus epidemic shut down France's Louvre Museum on Sunday, with workers who guard its trove of artworks fearful of being contaminated by the museum's flow of visitors from around the world “We are very worried because we have visitors from everywhere,” said Andre Sacristin, a Louvre employee and union representative for its staffers.

“The risk is very, very, very great," he said in a phone interview. While there are no known virus infections among the museum's 2,300 workers, “it's only a question of time,” he said A short statement from the Louvre said a staff meeting about virus prevention efforts stopped the museum from opening as scheduled Sunday morning. Would-be visitors were still waiting to get inside on Sunday afternoon.

The shutdown followed a government decision Saturday to ban indoor public gatherings of more than 5,000 people Sacristin said that new measure exacerbated the fears of Louvre workers that they might be in danger of contamination, because the museum welcomes tens of thousands of visitors each day.

Also worrying staffers is that museum workers from northern Italy are now visiting the Louvre. They have come to collect works by Leonardo da Vinci that were loaned for a major exhibition, he said A meeting about virus prevention is scheduled for Monday between union representatives and the museum management, said Sacristin, who will be taking part.

He said museum visitors should be subjected to health checks to protect staffers and that if cases of coronavirus contamination are confirmed "then the museum should be closed." Workers have asked for masks to be distributed but so far have been given only an alcohol-based solution to disinfect their hands, he said “That didn't please us at all,” he said.

Louvre workers first held their own meeting on Sunday morning and then demanded talks with the museum management, he said, and some staffers were refusing to work because they fear contamination. (AP) IND IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

Prison Break Season 6 release date; What Wentworth Miller says on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2100 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of ISL match between Bengaluru FC and ATK STORIES ON WIRE SPO-CRI-2NDLD IND Batsmen waste Shami-Bumrahs brilliant show, India on verge of another de...

Four bodies recovered from drains in northeast Delhi

Four more bodies were fished out from the drains in Gokalpuri and Shiv Vihar areas of violence-affected northeast Delhi, officials said However, it is yet to be ascertained if they are linked to the riots and authorities have not updated th...

Delhi violence: School guard, wife recount how daughters saved their lives

The daughters of a school security guard in Shiv Vihar lifted their parents up in their arms to help them jump a seven-foot wall on to the roof of an adjacent building as a rampaging mob with petrol bombs chased them Recounting the horrors ...

Liton, Saifuddin star in record Bangladesh win

Sylhet Bangladesh, Mar 1 AFP Liton Das struck his second one-day international century to set up a crushing 169-run win for Bangladesh in the first ODI against Zimbabwe in Sylhet on Sunday Liton hit 126 off 105 balls with 13 fours and two s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020