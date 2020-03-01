Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Spoilers' may try to sabotage peace process in Afghanistan: Pak FM Qureshi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 20:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 20:35 IST
'Spoilers' may try to sabotage peace process in Afghanistan: Pak FM Qureshi

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday warned that "spoilers" could try to sabotage the peace process in Afghanistan, a day after the US and the Taliban signed a landmark deal in Doha to bring lasting peace in the war-torn country Qureshi was among several foreign dignitaries who attended the signing ceremony in Qatar on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on his return from Doha, Qureshi said he met US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo after the signing ceremony and highlighted that it was important to deter the "spoilers" "There are spoilers both within Afghanistan and outside, you will have to keep a lookout for them and deter them. You have to identify them and put them to blame and shame - a mechanism is needed for that," he said.

Qureshi said that he told Pompeo that it was also key to see the optics of the intra-Afghan dialogue, address political uncertainties in Afghanistan and mobilise international support for its rebuilding "The role that Pakistan has played as facilitator was being acknowledged and praised. People who used to criticise Pakistan were appreciating its role yesterday," he said.

He said Pakistan would extend full support to the intra-Afghan dialogue to bring last peace in the war-torn country, but noted that the ultimate responsibilities were on the Afghans "It has to be seen whether the Afghan leadership agrees to sit and make a political roadmap…They are the ones who have to make the decision as to what kind of Afghanistan they want," he said.

He said Norway had expressed its willingness to hold the intra-Afghan dialogue Qureshi said it would be also important for the Taliban to cut off links with al-Qaeda and other terror groups to the satisfaction of the world.

Qureshi also said Pakistan expected Afghanistan would not allow any country "such as India or any other, use their soil against Pakistan" He said the agreement generated positive momentum which should be maintained and "one thing that can do this is the release of prisoners".

He said the Taliban were successful in reducing violence across the country which "had not seen such a reduction of violence in the past" The foreign minister said the deal signed in Doha could pave the way for full withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan in the next 14 months.

Qureshi also called the agreement as "harbinger" of peace and said Pakistan would be benefit from peace in Afghanistan The US will complete its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan within 14 months with the initial drawdown of forces from a total of 13,000 to 8,600 happening in the next 4 months, according to the deal.

Under the agreement, in the first 135 days, the US will reduce the number of US forces in Afghanistan to 8,600 and proportionally bring reduction in the number of its allies and coalition forces The 18-year-long Afghan war has killed tens of thousands of civilians and Afghanistan remains one of the poorest countries in the world. Some 2.5 million Afghans are registered as refugees abroad and another two million are displaced within their country.

The war has cost the US taxpayer more than USD 1 trillion in military and rebuilding costs since the US-led invasion of 2001 More than 100,000 Afghan civilians have been killed or injured over the past decade, according to the United Nations..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

Prison Break Season 6 release date; What Wentworth Miller says on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2100 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of ISL match between Bengaluru FC and ATK STORIES ON WIRE SPO-CRI-2NDLD IND Batsmen waste Shami-Bumrahs brilliant show, India on verge of another de...

Four bodies recovered from drains in northeast Delhi

Four more bodies were fished out from the drains in Gokalpuri and Shiv Vihar areas of violence-affected northeast Delhi, officials said However, it is yet to be ascertained if they are linked to the riots and authorities have not updated th...

Delhi violence: School guard, wife recount how daughters saved their lives

The daughters of a school security guard in Shiv Vihar lifted their parents up in their arms to help them jump a seven-foot wall on to the roof of an adjacent building as a rampaging mob with petrol bombs chased them Recounting the horrors ...

Liton, Saifuddin star in record Bangladesh win

Sylhet Bangladesh, Mar 1 AFP Liton Das struck his second one-day international century to set up a crushing 169-run win for Bangladesh in the first ODI against Zimbabwe in Sylhet on Sunday Liton hit 126 off 105 balls with 13 fours and two s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020