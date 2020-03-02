Left Menu
Development News Edition

G7 to take 'concerted action' to limit coronavirus growth hit - France

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 13:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 13:05 IST
G7 to take 'concerted action' to limit coronavirus growth hit - France
Bruno Le Maire (file photo) Image Credit: Twitter (@BrunoLeMaire)

G7 countries will take "concerted action" to limit the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on economic growth and their finance ministers will discuss by phone this week how best to act, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday.

"There will be concerted action. Yesterday I spoke with the G7 president, the U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and this week we will have a meeting by phone of the finance G7 ministers to coordinate our responses," Le Maire told France 2 television. He also said that eurozone finance ministers would also be in touch with each other and that he would speak with ECB chief Christine Lagarde.

"We must act so that this impact that we know will be important on growth, be as limited as possible," he added. Le Maire said that when the coronavirus outbreak was limited to China, he had expected the crisis to shave 0.1 percentage points off French economic growth this year.

"Now that the outbreak is reaching other countries, the impact on French growth will be much more significant," he said, adding it was too early to provide a new figure. He reiterated that the hotel, restaurant, air transport, and event industries were the worst hit sectors in France.

As of Sunday, France has 130 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the head of the public health service, Jerome Salomon, said on Sunday, raising the count from 100 a day earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Royal Enfield sales up 1 pc in February

Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, on Monday reported 1 per cent growth in total sales at 63,536 units in February The company had sold 62,630 units in February last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement.Domestic sa...

Indonesia confirms first cases of coronavirus, link to Japanese visitor

Two Indonesians have tested positive for coronavirus after coming into contact with an infected Japanese national, President Joko Widodo said on Monday, marking the first confirmed cases in the worlds fourth-most populous country. The disco...

Two held, 94 kg cannabis seized in Tripura

Border Security Force BSF has arrested two persons, wearing uniforms similar to the camouflage dress of the border patrolling unit, and allegedly seized 94 kg cannabis from their possession.The incident took place on Feb 29 when two persons...

Sobhita Dhulipala joins Mahesh Babu-production based on 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala is set to feature in South star Mahesh Babus upcoming bi-lingual production, Major, based on the life of 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Adivi Sesh, who has already started shooting for th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020