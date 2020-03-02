Iran raises to 66 death toll from new virus

Iran says there are 66 dead amid 1,501 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the Islamic Republic That's according to Iran Health Ministry spokesman Ali Reza Azizi, who gave the figure at a news conference Monday in Tehran.

Iran has the highest death toll from the virus outside of China, the epicenter of the outbreak Iranian officials are among those affected, with a member of Iran's Expediency Council dying Monday.

