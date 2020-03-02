EU raises coronavirus risk level to 'high'

The European Union's disease control agency has increased its risk level for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 from moderate to high, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday

"The ECDC has announced today that the risk level has risen from moderate to high for people in the European Union. In other words, the virus continues to spread," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

