Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO sends first medics, supplies to Iran to fight coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 19:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 19:59 IST
WHO sends first medics, supplies to Iran to fight coronavirus

Dubai, Mar 2 (AFP) The World Health Organization on Monday sent its first planeload of assistance to Iran to help fight coronavirus, dispatching six medics with tonnes of medical equipment and test kits aboard a UAE military aircraft. "Today's flight will carry 7.5 tonnes of medical equipment and supplies, primarily the critical items needed for infection prevention and control to support health care workers in Iran," said Robert Blanchard from the WHO in Dubai.

As the supplies worth more than USD 300,000 -- including gloves, surgical masks and respirators -- were loaded onto the United Arab Emirates military transport plane in Dubai, Blanchard warned that global supplies were running low. "What we see now is that demand has greatly exceeded our available stocks... and we are struggling to get access to more supplies." The six-member medical team is made up of doctors, epidemiologists and laboratory specialists who will help the Islamic republic detect and control the virus, Blanchard said, adding it was the first WHO team to be sent to Iran since the crisis began.

Iran on Monday raised its coronavirus death toll to 66 -- the highest outside China -- with 1,501 confirmed cases. WHO operations manager Nevien Attalla said some 15,000 health workers in Iran would benefit from the supplies which were the "first big shipment which supports the response to coronavirus".

"Iran is a challenging country. You don't have always easy approvals to go," she said. The UAE provided the military transport plane for the flight to Tehran despite having downgraded its relations with the Islamic republic amid fierce rivalry between Iran and regional power Saudi Arabia.

Gulf states have announced a raft of measures to cut links with Iran to curb the spread of the virus, cutting off transport links and telling citizens not to visit. Some 129 cases have been confirmed across the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar, many of them pilgrims returning from Iran.

"Aid should reach all people regardless of their background," Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, the UAE's undersecretary for humanitarian affairs, said at Dubai's Al Maktoum International Airport. (AFP) NSA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Thinking of giving up my social media accounts, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that he is thinking of giving up his social media accounts. This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram YouTube. Will keep you all posted, Prime Mi...

Incredible India website launched in Chinese, Arabic and Spanish

The Incredible India website has been launched in Arabic, Chinese and Spanish to attract tourists from these countries. Speaking at the launch of the website, Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said the aim of the multi-lingual website i...

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.30 pm. . DEL90 RJ-CORONAVIRUS-LD-ITALIAN Italian tourist tests positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan, samples sent to Pune for confirmation Jaipur An Italian tourist tested positi...

Odisha collects Rs 1.05 cr fine from traffic rule violators in

The Odisha government has collected Rs 1.06 crore fine from violators of traffic rules on March 1, the day the state government implemented the amended Motor Vehicle Act, 2019 after relaxing its enforcement for six months, officials said. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020