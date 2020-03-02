Blast at Afghan football field kills at least three - provincial governor
A blast at a football field in Afghanistan's southeastern province of Khost killed at least three civilians on Monday, the provincial governor said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility and the governor, Halim Fidai, said he did not know who was behind the attack.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Khost
- Afghanistan