Path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law: Iranian Foreign Minister condemns Delhi violence

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Monday condemned the violent clashes in parts of Delhi in which 47 people have been killed, and urged the Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing of all Indians. "Iran condemns the wave of organized violence against Indian Muslims. For centuries, Iran has been a friend of India. We urge Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing of ALL Indians & not let senseless thuggery prevail. The path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law," Zarif tweeted.

Violence had erupted in Delhi on Sunday evening after groups protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and those supporting it indulged in stone-pelting at each other. From there it escalated and spread to other areas of northeast Delhi, claiming the lives of 47 people and injuring more than 200 others.

The Delhi Police have registered 254 FIRs including 41 cases under the Arms Act. As many as 903 people have been either arrested or detained by police. (ANI).

