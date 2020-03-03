Entertainment News Roundup: Berlinale winner explores moral dilemmas of Iran's capital; Animal mascots take to the catwalk and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Berlinale winner explores moral dilemmas of Iran's capital punishment

A drama film shot in secret to evade government censorship that highlights the moral dilemmas faced by those caught in the web of Iran's capital punishment machine won the Berlin Film Festival's Golden Bear award on Saturday. "There Is No Evil" explores the moral dilemmas thrust on those who carry out executions and the consequences of defiance for them and those around them.

Animal mascots take to the catwalk for Stella McCartney show

British designer Stella McCartney presented on Monday her snug and elegant looks for next winter with a playful twist, as animal mascots including a big white bunny joined models on the runway at the Paris fashion show. People dressed in fox, crocodile and cow costumes stole the show during the joyous finale, eliciting smiles from A-list guests including Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and actress Shailene Woodley.

Giambattista Valli celebrates Parisian attitude in catwalk show

Giambattista Valli paid homage to the innate style and apparently effortless chic of the emblematic Parisian woman at his fashion show in the French capital on Monday, as the Italian designer celebrated his 15 years in the business. Valli, who lives in the city, said he was inspired by every day looks around him. He also turned to references such as the black and white pictures of 20th-century photographer Henri Cartier-Bresson and the late French actress known as Arletty.

'Inside the Actors Studio' creator James Lipton dies at 93

James Lipton, the creator and host of the long-running U.S. television show "Inside the Actors Studio" has died at the age of 93, his wife told The Hollywood Reporter and celebrity website TMZ on Monday. Lipton, who hosted in-depth interviews with hundreds of Hollywood stars for more than 20 years, died on Monday at his home in New York of bladder cancer, his wife Kedakai Turner told the two entertainment outlets.

Weinstein stir crazy at New York hospital days after sex crimes conviction, spokesman says

Harvey Weinstein is sitting under guard in a cinderblock room at a New York City hospital days after his conviction for sexual assault and rape, and at times "can go stir crazy just staring at the emptiness," according to a spokesman. The former Hollywood producer was admitted late on Monday to a Bellevue Hospital unit for inmates, hours after a Manhattan jury found him guilty of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping former aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013.

Burkina Faso TV star inspiring fellow albinos to excel without fear or shame

Long before she rose to fame in Burkina Faso, Line Banty became acutely aware of her albinism when as a young girl she was the only one in her family to get badly sunburned on a beach outing. Now, as the presenter of a popular daytime entertainment show, in which she dominates the screen with her colorful wax dresses and wide smile, Banty, 27, is using her celebrity to inspire young albinos to fulfill their potential without fear or shame. In her words, to "rule the world".

Recording Academy fires first female CEO, alleging misconduct

The organizers of the Grammy Awards said on Monday they fired the chief executive they had placed on administrative leave in January. Recording Academy Chief Executive and President Deborah Dugan was placed on leave just five months after taking the helm as the organization's first female president and pledging to bring more diversity to the body, whose members vote on the highest prizes in the music industry.

Box Office: 'Invisible Man' Emerges With $29 Million Opening Weekend

Universal and Blumhouse's "The Invisible Man" materialized at the top of box office charts after debuting to $29 million in North America over the weekend. "The Invisible Man" is Universal's latest attempt to remake its classic monster properties, an effort that flailed spectacularly with 2017's "The Mummy" starring Tom Cruise. After that movie was commercially panned and became a box-office bust, the studio scrapped its plans to create an interconnected "Dark Universe." Instead, Universal took the concept in a different direction and focused on creating standalone stories unique to each otherworldly creature. That approach seems to have paid off since "The Invisible Man" has been praised by critics and audiences. The Elisabeth Moss-led thriller cost $7 million to make, not including marketing fees, meaning it's already a financial hit for the studio.

Taylor Swift ranks as best-selling global artist in 2019

Pop superstar Taylor Swift topped the list of the world's best-selling music artists in 2019, thanks to the success of her album "Lover," beating popular acts including Korean pop sensation BTS, recording industry group IFPI said on Monday. It was the second time the 30-year-old singer-songwriter had led recorded music sales globally. The first was in 2014 when she debuted her album "1989."

Valentino goes back to black at Paris Fashion Week

From leather bodices to sheer frilly dresses, Italian label Valentino showcased a series of all-black looks in Paris on Sunday as fashion houses pressed on with their shows in spite of the coronavirus outbreak that has kept some attendees away. Paris Fashion Week is due to run until March 3, with major brands including Chanel and LVMH's Louis Vuitton yet to put on their displays.

