Turkey says one soldier killed in Syrian government shelling in Idlib
Turkey's Defence Ministry said on Monday that one Turkish soldier was killed and another wounded in shelling by Syrian government forces in the northwestern province of Idlib.
Syrian government forces entered parts of a strategic rebel-held town on Monday, and Turkey said it would keep hitting President Bashar al-Assad's troops after ramping up operations in its biggest intervention yet into the Syrian civil war.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkey
- Syrian
- Bashar alAssad
- Idlib
