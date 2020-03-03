Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top Los Angeles prosecutor apologizes after husband points gun at Black Lives Matter activists

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 03:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 03:36 IST
Top Los Angeles prosecutor apologizes after husband points gun at Black Lives Matter activists

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey delivered an emotional apology on behalf of her husband on Monday, hours after he pointed a gun at Black Lives Matter protesters gathered outside the couple's home and threatened to shoot them.

The confrontation, captured on videotape by the activists, came a day before Lacey, the county's first African-American top prosecutor, faces off against two challengers in the Democratic primary. Black Lives Matter believes she has been too lenient on police officers in excessive-force cases. "My husband, I spoke to him just before I came here. His response was in fear and now that he realizes what happened, he wanted me to say to the protesters, the person that he showed the gun to, that he was sorry," Lacey, 63, told a morning news conference.

"He's profoundly sorry. He meant no one any harm. It was just him and I in that house and we really didn't know what was about to happen," Lacey said of her husband, David. In the videotape, posted to Twitter by Black Lives Matter activist Melina Abdullah, David Lacey is seen standing in the doorway of his home, pointing a large handgun and repeatedly telling people off camera: "Off my porch."

At one point during the 45-second tape, he is heard to say: "I will shoot you." Abdullah said on Twitter that David Lacey pointed the gun at her chest when he made the threat.

Jackie Lacey, a career prosecutor, criticized Black Lives Matter activists for demonstrating outside the couple's home, a move she considers out of bounds. "We expect that people will exercise their First Amendment rights," she said in reference to the constitutional protection of free speech and assembly. "But our home is our sanctuary and we do not believe, I do not believe, it is fair or right for protesters to show up at the homes of people who dedicate their lives to public service," Lacey said.

The District Attorney's Office said in a written statement that the Los Angeles Police department would investigate the incident and "if appropriate bring to an independent prosecutor’s office for review." Lacey said during her news conference that she had in the past offered to meet with Black Lives Matter activists face-to-face but had been turned down.

"I too am sorry if anybody was harmed. It's never my intent to harm any protester. I just want to live in peace and do my job," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Child drowns at sea off Greece in first fatality after Turkey opens border

A young Syrian boy died on Monday after being pulled from the sea when a boat capsized off the Greek island of Lesbos, Greek officials said, the first reported fatality since Turkey opened its border last week to let migrants reach Europe. ...

WRAPUP 6-Coronavirus spreading fast outside China, airports to increase screenings

The new coronavirus appears to now be spreading much more rapidly outside China than within, and airports in hard-hit countries were ramping up screening of travellers. World Health Organization WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said alm...

Jets hope to end slump against Sabres

The Winnipeg Jets hope a bit of rest and a return to their home ice will end a slump when the Jets host the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. The Jets are 1-3-1 over their last five games, including a 3-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Satur...

Indicted Netanyahu claims victory in Israel vote

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed victory in Israels general election Monday, with exit polls putting the indicted premier in a strong position to form the next government. The election, Israels third in less than a year, was called...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020