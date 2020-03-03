1,500 new cases of coronavirus outside of China: WHO

Geneva [Switzerland], Mar 03 (Sputnik/ANI): The World Health Organization (WHO) has registered more than 1,500 new cases of the novel coronavirus outside of China in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the death toll outside of China has gone up by 24 to 128.

In its latest coronavirus disease situation report, the WHO has said that the number of confirmed cases outside of China had risen by 1,598 to 8,774 in 64 countries. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

