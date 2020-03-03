Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pete Buttigieg endorses Joe Biden in US presidential race

Former mayor of South Bend, Democrat Pete Buttigieg endorsed Joe Biden for the presidency on Monday night, telling a crowd in Dallas that the former Vice President is the right candidate to "bring back dignity to the White House."

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 10:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 10:05 IST
Pete Buttigieg endorses Joe Biden in US presidential race
Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg endorses former US Vice President Joe Biden's campaign in Dallas. Image Credit: ANI

Former mayor of South Bend, Democrat Pete Buttigieg endorsed Joe Biden for the presidency on Monday night, telling a crowd in Dallas that the former Vice President is the right candidate to "bring back dignity to the White House." "When I ran for president we made it clear that the whole idea was about rallying the country together to defeat Donald Trump and to win the era for the values that we share," Buttigieg said at a campaign stop.

"And that was always a goal that was much bigger than me becoming president and it is in the name of that very same goal that I am delighted to endorse and support Joe Biden for President," CNN quoted him as saying. Buttigieg dropped out of the Democratic presidential bid on Sunday following Joe Biden's victory in the South Carolina primary. Buttigieg officially launched his campaign in April with an event in his hometown South Bend, Indiana.

He was the first gay candidate to earn presidential primary delegates for a major party's nomination. Meanwhile, Buttigieg's endorsement is a boon for the former vice president and comes at the same time when another Democrat candidate and Senator Amy Klobuchar has ended her election campaign and backed Biden.

The endorsements represent a coalescing of the more moderate wing of the Democratic Party around Biden and a rejection of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who -- after strong showings in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada -- represents the most significant challenge for Biden. Buttigieg spoke to Biden over the phone after delivering his concession speech, two people familiar with the conversation said. Biden congratulated Buttigieg on his campaign and asked for his endorsement. However, Buttigieg did not make an immediate decision, telling advisers after the call that he wanted to think about it overnight.

Obama praised Buttigieg on his campaign and his decision to leave the race, a source told CNN, noting how difficult it is to disappoint supporters and admirers. Former American Barack Obama also told Buttigieg he ran a historic campaign to be proud of. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Say nothing at all: Ronan Keating chided for Singapore coronavirus post

Irish singer Ronan Keating removed a social media post about ships near Singapore not being allowed to dock because of the coronavirus after several online users said it was misleading. You say it best when you say nothing at all, Instagram...

EXCLUSIVE-G7's draft coronavirus statement does not detail fiscal, monetary response-source

Group of Seven nations is drafting a statement on how they plan to soften the global economic hit of the coronavirus but are not yet making specific calls for new government spending or coordinated central bank rate cuts, a G7 official said...

‘Good for Sports, Good for India’ - GamePlan 2020, India’s Annual Fantasy Sports Conference, to Be Held in New Delhi

New Delhi, India Business Wire India Shri. Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, will be the Chief Guest at the event Shri. Rajat Sharma, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, India TV, will be the Guest of Honour GamePlan 2020 will host the...

Australia to use biosecurity law to restrict movements of coronavirus patients

Australia will use a little-known biosecurity law to restrict the movements of people suspected of having the coronavirus, its attorney-general said on Tuesday. Australia on Monday confirmed the first community transmission of coronavirus a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020