Entertainment News Roundup: Vivienne Westwood show; Weinstein stir crazy at New York hospital and more

Berlinale winner explores moral dilemmas of Iran's capital punishment

A drama film shot in secret to evade government censorship that highlights the moral dilemmas faced by those caught in the web of Iran's capital punishment machine won the Berlin Film Festival's Golden Bear award on Saturday. "There Is No Evil" explores the moral dilemmas thrust on those who carry out executions and the consequences of defiance for them and those around them.

Vivienne Westwood show brings gypsy chic to Paris town hall

Austrian-British fashion duo Andreas Kronthaler and Vivienne Westwood brought a gypsy-like caravan of models wrapped in tartan and silk to the gilded corridors of Paris' town hall to present their 2020-21 winter collection. Contrasting the opulence of the French capital's Hôtel de Ville, models in long skirts and oversized coats looked like peasants with necklaces of garlic or pepper tresses and the occasional multi-colored feather hat to top it all off.

Weinstein stir crazy at New York hospital days after sex crimes conviction, spokesman says

Harvey Weinstein is sitting under guard in a cinderblock room at a New York City hospital days after his conviction for sexual assault and rape, and at times "can go stir crazy just staring at the emptiness," according to a spokesman. The former Hollywood producer was admitted late on Monday to a Bellevue Hospital unit for inmates, hours after a Manhattan jury found him guilty of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping former aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013.

Burkina Faso TV star inspiring fellow albinos to excel without fear or shame

Long before she rose to fame in Burkina Faso, Line Banty became acutely aware of her albinism when as a young girl she was the only one in her family to get badly sunburned on a beach outing. Now, as the presenter of a popular daytime entertainment show, in which she dominates the screen with her colorful wax dresses and wide smile, Banty, 27, is using her celebrity to inspire young albinos to fulfill their potential without fear or shame. In her words, to "rule the world".

Box Office: 'Invisible Man' Emerges With $29 Million Opening Weekend

Universal and Blumhouse's "The Invisible Man" materialized at the top of box office charts after debuting to $29 million in North America over the weekend. "The Invisible Man" is Universal's latest attempt to remake its classic monster properties, an effort that flailed spectacularly with 2017's "The Mummy" starring Tom Cruise. After that movie was commercially panned and became a box-office bust, the studio scrapped its plans to create an interconnected "Dark Universe." Instead, Universal took the concept in a different direction and focused on creating standalone stories unique to each otherworldly creature. That approach seems to have paid off since "The Invisible Man" has been praised by critics and audiences. The Elisabeth Moss-led thriller cost $7 million to make, not including marketing fees, meaning it's already a financial hit for the studio.

Valentino goes back to black at Paris Fashion Week

From leather bodices to sheer frilly dresses, Italian label Valentino showcased a series of all-black looks in Paris on Sunday as fashion houses pressed on with their shows in spite of the coronavirus outbreak that has kept some attendees away. Paris Fashion Week is due to run until March 3, with major brands including Chanel and LVMH's Louis Vuitton yet to put on their displays.

