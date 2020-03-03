London police investigating racial assault on Singapore student over coronavirus remarks

London's Metropolitan Police on Tuesday confirmed that they were investigating a case of racial assault on a student from Singapore after he was allegedly beaten by a group. The group of young people allegedly also made derogatory remarks against him related to the coronavirus outbreak. Jonathan Mok, 23, who has been living in London for two years while studying at University College London, said he was walking along Oxford Street in London on February 24 when he heard a racist comment and the word "coronavirus" from some youths, South China Morning Post reported.

Mok then turned to look at them, because he did not want them to think he was afraid and that "Asians are easily bullied." "I felt really angry," Mok said.

"It is ridiculous people are being targeted for being Asian," After he looked at them, Mok said one of the youths shouted: "Don't you dare look at me."

The youths - three or four men and a woman then punched on his face twice, Mok said, adding that another attacker attempted to kick him as he tried to explain what was happening to a passer-by. The man who tried to kick him then said: "I don't want your coronavirus in my country," before punching him again, Mok was quoted as saying.

By then Mok's nose had started bleeding and blood was splattered all across the pavement. The group left the scene before the police arrived.

Mok said he focused on stopping his nose from bleeding and returned home after the police and ambulance let him go. He also said that he has spoken to shop owners near the scene of the attack, and the police have yet to contact them regarding CCTV footage. Investigations are underway to identify the suspects, including an assessment of available CCTV, the police said.

"I've had friends who were rejected by shops in another European city because they were Chinese, where the owners simply said they don't want the coronavirus," he said. The novel virus, which originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, has spread almost spread across all countries thought out the globe. At least 3000 people have been killed by the deadly viral infection, while more than 80,000 people have infected by it.

According to British media reports, the number of confirmed cases in the UK has hit 39. (ANI)

