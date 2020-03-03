Left Menu
Development News Edition

London police investigating racial assault on Singapore student over coronavirus remarks

London's Metropolitan Police on Tuesday confirmed that they were investigating a case of racial assault on a student from Singapore after he was allegedly beaten by a group. The group of young people allegedly also made derogatory remarks against him related to the coronavirus outbreak.

  • ANI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 14:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 14:54 IST
London police investigating racial assault on Singapore student over coronavirus remarks
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

London's Metropolitan Police on Tuesday confirmed that they were investigating a case of racial assault on a student from Singapore after he was allegedly beaten by a group. The group of young people allegedly also made derogatory remarks against him related to the coronavirus outbreak. Jonathan Mok, 23, who has been living in London for two years while studying at University College London, said he was walking along Oxford Street in London on February 24 when he heard a racist comment and the word "coronavirus" from some youths, South China Morning Post reported.

Mok then turned to look at them, because he did not want them to think he was afraid and that "Asians are easily bullied." "I felt really angry," Mok said.

"It is ridiculous people are being targeted for being Asian," After he looked at them, Mok said one of the youths shouted: "Don't you dare look at me."

The youths - three or four men and a woman then punched on his face twice, Mok said, adding that another attacker attempted to kick him as he tried to explain what was happening to a passer-by. The man who tried to kick him then said: "I don't want your coronavirus in my country," before punching him again, Mok was quoted as saying.

By then Mok's nose had started bleeding and blood was splattered all across the pavement. The group left the scene before the police arrived.

Mok said he focused on stopping his nose from bleeding and returned home after the police and ambulance let him go. He also said that he has spoken to shop owners near the scene of the attack, and the police have yet to contact them regarding CCTV footage. Investigations are underway to identify the suspects, including an assessment of available CCTV, the police said.

"I've had friends who were rejected by shops in another European city because they were Chinese, where the owners simply said they don't want the coronavirus," he said. The novel virus, which originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, has spread almost spread across all countries thought out the globe. At least 3000 people have been killed by the deadly viral infection, while more than 80,000 people have infected by it.

According to British media reports, the number of confirmed cases in the UK has hit 39. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

South African economy enters recession as Q4 2019 GDP contracts

South Africas gross domestic product contracted 1.4 in the fourth quarter of 2019, following a revised 0.8 contraction in the third quarter, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Tuesday.Economists polled by Reuters had predicted a co...

Turkey fighter jet downs Syrian warplane over Idlib: monitor

Beirut, Mar 3 AFP A Turkish fighter jet downed a Syrian regime warplane over the northwestern Idlib province on Tuesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said, in the third such downing in three daysSyrian state news agen...

Women's T20 World Cup: India face England in repeat clash of 2018

India will take on England in the Womens T20 World Cup semifinals, it was decided on Tuesday following the rained-out game between South Africa and the West Indies here. The abandoned game meant South Africa and West Indies shared a point e...

Two Noida schools shut after coronavirus scare

Two private schools here cancelled classes on Tuesday for the next few days as a precautionary measure over the father of a student testing positive for coronavirus, officials said. The two schools announced their closure in messages sent t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020