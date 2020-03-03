Left Menu
Mexican clerical abuse victims skeptical of Vatican mission

Mexico City, Mar 3 (AP) Victims of clerical sex abuse have expressed skepticism over a Vatican investigative commission that will collect statements and information about abuse in Mexico, though most said they would meet with Pope Francis' investigators. "Only by speaking with them can you demand results," said Biani Lopez-Antunez, who was abused by a Legion of Christ school director in Cancun between the ages of 8 and 10 years old. "The results of this visit must be measured only based on the facts, the reports, because I'm already tired of the fake action that operates at all levels of the Church." The Vatican announced on Tuesday that two investigators — Charles Scicluna, archbishop of Malta and deputy secretary for the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith and Jordi Bertomeu — will be in Mexico City March 20-27. They will meet with bishops, leaders of religious orders and victims who want to speak with them. They promise confidentiality.

Mexico, which has the second highest number of Catholics in the world, has been accumulating cases of abuse and cover-ups for years. Meanwhile more and more victims like Lopez-Antunez are speaking up in the face of Vatican claims of "zero tolerance" to say that they are still waiting for justice. The Mexican Episcopal Conference says the commission is coming at its request. It is made up by the same church officials who went to Chile in 2018 to investigate one case and returned with 2,600 pages of statements from more than 60 victims. It led Pope Francis to ask forgiveness and led to legal action.

"There has to be intervention from some other external authority to determine criminal responsibility because if it is only the ecclesiastic commission, it's very difficult for something to happen," said Alberto Athie, a former Mexican priest who has campaigned for more than 20 years for victims of clerical abuse. If not, the commission could become just another example of the Vatican going through the motions but not getting to the bottom of it. For that reason, Athié believes a proposal before the Mexican Senate to create an independent investigative commission is critical, because it could "reconstruct the truth and turn over to the proper authorities all of those responsible", including the abusers and those who covered up their actions.

The number of victims in Mexico is unknown. The best known case in Mexico is that of Rev Marcial Maciel, founder of the Legion of Christ religious order. The Vatican took over the Legion in 2010 after revelations that Maciel, sexually abused dozens of his seminarians, fathered at least three children and built a secretive, cult-like order to hide his double life.

The Mexican Episcopal Conference, which scheduled a news conference for Tuesday to announce the investigative mission, said in January that it was investigating 271 priests for abuse in the past decade — 155 of whom have been referred to prosecutors — but it did not provide a number of victims. Jesus Romero Colín, a psychologist and director of Inscide, a nongovernmental organization that supports victims of sexual abuse, said there could be thousands. Romero Colin himself was abused by a priest in his church when he was 11 years old.

"In my case, there were 20 victims and I was the only one who came forward," he said. "Of the 50 victims that have come to our organization, only two filed formal complaints and there are priests who abused 100 or 130 victims." Romero Colín's case is an exception. His abuser, Carlos Lopez Valdez was the first priest convicted in Mexico of pederasty and is currently serving a 63-year prison sentence. He said he will meet with the investigators. "The important thing is that the survivors have a direct line to the Vatican, we skip all the intermediaries," he said. (AP) SCY.

