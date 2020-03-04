Argentina confirms first coronavirus case: health ministry
Buenos Aires, Mar 3 (AFP) Argentina on Tuesday said it has confirmed its first case of new coronavirus in a 43-year-old man who had returned from Italy
Health Minister Gines Gonzalez Garcia said the man has been in isolation since presenting himself to a health clinic. (AFP) SCY
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Buenos Aires
- Argentina
- Italy