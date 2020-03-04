Argentina confirms first coronavirus case: health ministry

Buenos Aires, Mar 3 (AFP) Argentina on Tuesday said it has confirmed its first case of new coronavirus in a 43-year-old man who had returned from Italy

Health Minister Gines Gonzalez Garcia said the man has been in isolation since presenting himself to a health clinic. (AFP) SCY

