Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling-Team Ineos sporting director Nicolas Portal dies aged 40

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 01:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 01:09 IST
Cycling-Team Ineos sporting director Nicolas Portal dies aged 40

Nicolas Portal, the sporting director at cycling's Team Ineos who guided Chris Froome to four Tour de France titles, has died, his team said in a statement on Tuesday.

Frenchman Portal was 40 years old. "It is with the greatest sadness that we announce the passing of our much loved team mate, colleague and friend Nico Portal who died suddenly this afternoon at his home in Andorra," the team said.

"We are all overcome with grief at this terrible news and would ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time. "RIP Nico -- your spirit will always be with us on the road and you will forever be in our hearts."

French sports daily L'Equipe reported that he died of cardiac arrest. Portal was a former rider who retired in 2010 after one season with Team Sky, having missed much of the previous year because of heart problems.

He was appointed sporting director at Team Sky, Team Ineos's predecessor, in 2013 and helped Froome to win his first Tour de France title in the same year. He helped to steer Froome to a further three titles as well as guiding Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal to Tour wins in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

As a rider, his best career result was a stage victory on the Criterium du Dauphine Libere in 2004.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

Infosys joins IBM’s new public cloud ecosystem

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Juventus-Milan cup match postponed over coronavirus concerns

The Coppa Italia semi-final second leg match between Juventus and AC Milan in Turin on Wednesday has been postponed indefinitely because of concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, the ANSA news agency and other Italian media said on Tuesda...

Ford limiting company travel; two employees in China have coronavirus

Ford Motor Co told employees on Tuesday it is restricting all company travel to only essential operations through March 27 as it takes measures in response to the spread of the coronavirus.The second largest U.S. automaker confirmed that tw...

Italian wine fair Vinitaly postponed over coronavirus

Vinitaly, one of the largest international trade fairs for wine, has been postponed to mid-June as Italy battles to contain an outbreak of the new coronavirus. The fair was due to start April 19 in the Italian city of Verona, 70 kms from a ...

World Bank announces up to $12 bln in immediate funds for coronavirus

The World Bank on Tuesday announced an initial 12 billion in immediate funds to assist countries grappling with the health and economic impacts of the coronavirus outbreak that has spread quickly from China to over 60 countries.World Bank P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020