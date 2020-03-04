Left Menu
Two Turkish soldiers killed, six wounded in Syria's Idlib -ministry

Representative Image

Two more Turkish soldiers have been killed and six wounded in an attack by Syrian government forces in northwest Syria's Idlib region, the Turkish Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

Immediately after the Syrian forces opened fire, Turkish forces retaliated and continued to strike targets, the ministry statement said. The incident brought to 59 the death toll, including one on Tuesday, of Turkish forces in their Idlib operation which began last month.

