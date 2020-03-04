Left Menu
Development News Edition

Egypt hangs ex-elite soldier turned Islamist militant Ashmawy

  • PTI
  • |
  • Cairo
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 16:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 16:05 IST
Egypt hangs ex-elite soldier turned Islamist militant Ashmawy
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Egypt executed an ex-special forces officer turned top Islamist militant, Hisham Ashmawy, on Wednesday over-involvement in several high-profile attacks, said the army. "The execution by hanging was carried out based on a decision by the military court ... and after taking all the relevant judicial procedures," said army spokesman Tamer al-Rifai.

Ashmawy dubbed Egypt's "most wanted man" by local media was a former officer with Egypt's special forces who went on to fight with Al-Qaeda linked groups. On Monday, a Cairo court sentenced Ashmawy to death along with with 36 others over 54 crimes including killing police officers and blowing up several security installations.

Born in 1978 or 1979, Ashwamy joined the Egyptian Armed Forces as a young man and rose to join the elite unit, but was dismissed in 2012 over his hardening religious views. Ashmawy was convicted last November by a military court over his role in 14 crimes including the 2014 killing of 22 soldiers in a border post-attack, and a 2013 assassination attempt on a former interior minister, who survived the attack.

He was also found guilty of having led the Ansar Beit al-Maqdis Islamist militant group in the turbulent Sinai region. Ashmawy broke with the organization after it pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group in November 2014.

Other charges against him included infiltrating to Libyan territories and forming an Al-Qaeda aligned militant group, al-Mourabitoun, there. In October 2018, the self-styled Libyan National Army under strongman Khalifa Haftar captured Ashmawy in the eastern city of Derna. He was extradited to Egypt in May.

Egypt has for years been fighting a hardened insurgency in North Sinai that escalated after the army's 2013 ouster of Islamist president Mohamed Morsi. In February 2018, the army and police launched a nationwide operation against militants focused on North Sinai that is ongoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

'Last two years have been a lie': Woman heartbroken after her beloved plant turned out to be fake

A woman was taken by surprise when she found out that the plant she had been watering for two years was actually made of plastic. According to Fox News, it is often considered an achievement if a newly bought plant lasts more than a few wee...

OPEC bars media from meeting over coronavirus fears

Vienna, Mar 3 AFP OPEC on Tuesday said media seeking to cover this weeks meeting of oil-producing countries would not be allowed to enter the secretariat where the gathering will take place over coronavirus fears. This precautionary measure...

Malaysia's new PM delays Parliament, and no-confidence vote

Kuala Lumpur, Mar 4 AP Malaysias new leader has postponed the next session of Parliament by more than two months, effectively delaying plans by Mahathir Mohamads former ruling alliance to seek a no-confidence vote against him. Lower house s...

Equities close lower as Coronavirus cases rise, financial and metal stocks drag

Heavy selling in financial and metal stocks dragged equity benchmark indices lower by half a per cent on Wednesday as the government said that number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in India has risen to 28. The market sentiment was affected...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020