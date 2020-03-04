Pak official dismisses reports of understating virus cases

A senior Pakistani official on Wednesday rubbished reports that the number of coronavirus cases in the country were being understated due to the ongoing Pakistan Super League. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on health Zafar Mirza when asked by a journalist about reports that the actual number of cases was around 250, Mirza said: "This is 100pc untrue. In fact, it is 200pc untrue.” The 5th edition of PSL started on February 20 and is scheduled to continue till March 22 with several international players taking part in it. Mirza said that so far only five cases of coronavirus were confirmed and all of them were in stable condition.

He said that people should take precautions but should also know that “everyone with flu should not assume they have the virus”. Mirza said that the federal and provincial governments were working closely to face the challenge. PTI SH NSA.

