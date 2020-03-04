Left Menu
Indian-origin woman found dead in UK, man charged

  London
  Updated: 04-03-2020 21:42 IST
  Created: 04-03-2020 21:23 IST
Representative image

A 21-year-old woman found dead with stab wounds at a residential address in the city of Leicester in the East Midlands region of England this week has been identified as Bhavini Pravin by the local police. A 23-year-old Indian-origin man, Jigukumar Sorthi, arrested on suspicion of her murder was on Wednesday produced before Leicester Magistrates' Court charged with murder and possession of a bladed/sharply pointed weapon.

"Our investigation into Bhavini's tragic death is ongoing and I continue to appeal to anyone who has any information about this incident to make contact with us," said Detective Inspector Kenny Henry from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) Major Crime Team, who is leading the murder investigation. "Her family is understandably devastated by her death and we owe it to them, and Bhavini, to determine exactly what happened. Bhavini's relatives have asked to be left alone at this difficult time to grieve and try to make sense of what has happened to their daughter," he said.

Officers were called to a property on Moores Road in Leicester by the East Midlands Ambulance Service on Monday following a report that a woman had been seriously injured inside the property. Pravin was pronounced dead at the scene and a murder investigation was launched. A post-mortem examination concluded the victim died as a result of stab wounds. Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death are continuing and officers have been in the area of the incident, carrying out house-to-house inquiries and collecting CCTV as they pieced together the moments leading up to the death.

Pravin's family issued a statement in tribute of their "beautiful, kind and sweet" girl and said their world had been ripped apart by the killing. The statement read: "As a family, we could never have imagined that one day we would be issuing a tribute to Bhavini under such circumstances. Our world has been ripped apart by her death and we can't believe she has gone. A light has gone out in our lives.

"Bhavini was a devoted daughter and sister, loved by all who knew her. She was beautiful, kind and sweet. Our lives will never be the same without her. All we can hope for is Bhavini to be at peace and for our request for privacy to be respected."

