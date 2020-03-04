Singaporean Daren Tang elected to take helm of global patent agency: UN
Geneva, Mar 4 (AFP) Countries on Wednesday voted to put the head of Singapore's national patent agency in charge of global intellectual property, replacing Australian Francis Gurry after 12 years at of the helm of the World Intellectual Property Organisation
In a second round of voting, Daren Tang took 55 votes over 28 for Chinese candidate Wang Binying, who has served as WIPO's deputy chief for a decade, the UN agency said. (AFP) SCY
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Geneva
- Singapore
- Australian
- UN
ALSO READ
Libya's internationally recognized government suspends ceasefire talks in Geneva
Libya's UN-recognised government withdraws from Geneva talks
Libya warring rivals resume talks in Geneva: UN
Rival eastern Libya-based parliament suspends participation in Geneva peace talks
UPDATE 2-Eastern Libyan lawmakers to not to join Geneva talks