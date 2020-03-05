Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Buckle your seatbelts,' judge says as 'The Jinx' murder trial of Robert Durst begins

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 00:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 00:22 IST
'Buckle your seatbelts,' judge says as 'The Jinx' murder trial of Robert Durst begins

Robert Durst, the ailing New York real estate scion whose arrest prosecutors say was hastened by his confession to multiple killings in a 2015 TV documentary, faced a jury on Wednesday for opening statements in his Los Angeles murder trial. After entering the courtroom, Durst, 76, walked very slowly to his seat at the defense table. He wore a navy blue blazer and a white button-down shirt, his hair disheveled and a bright green hearing aid tucked behind his ear.

"Ladies and gentlemen, buckle your seatbelts. We're about to begin," Judge Mark Windham told the courtroom at the start of the session. Durst is charged with the December 2000 murder of his long-time confidant, Susan Berman, a writer he is accused of fatally shooting because of what she might have known about the unsolved disappearance and presumed killing of his wife two decades earlier.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office said prosecutors planned to deliver opening statements on Wednesday, after the judge and attorneys for both sides spent two weeks selecting 12 jurors and 12 alternates for a trial expected to last about five months. Durst, who suffers from what his lawyers describe as a number of “severe” health problems, has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Berman, 55, the daughter of an organized crime figure and author of the 1981 memoir "Easy Street: The True Story of a Mob Family," was found slain execution-style in her Beverly Hills home. Her death came a couple of months after police in New York were reported to have reopened an investigation into the fate of Durst’s spouse, Kathleen, who was a medical student when she vanished in 1982.

Durst, the estranged, multimillionaire grandson of a Manhattan real estate magnate, has insisted he had nothing to do with her disappearance. He was never prosecuted in the New York probe, which led to lurid tabloid coverage and a movie on the Lifetime channel. The circumstances surrounding both cases, as well as Durst’s 2003 acquittal in the killing and dismemberment of an elderly Texas neighbor, gained wide attention in a 2015 Emmy-award winning HBO documentary “The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst."

'KILLED THEM ALL' The prosecution’s theory is that Durst killed Kathleen Durst at their cottage outside New York City in January 1982, and that Berman helped cover it up, going so far as to place a telephone call pretending to be Durst's wife to help facilitate his alibi. No body was ever found.

Durst is accused of killing Berman to silence her as a potential witness against him when the case was reopened. Durst was arrested on suspicion of Berman’s murder in March 2015, one day before the airing of the final episode, in which Durst seemed to incriminate himself after being confronted with a key piece of evidence.

He was captured by microphone after the interview muttering off-camera to himself: “There it is, you’re caught,” and “What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course.” In court papers filed months later, prosecutors said they had moved quickly to secure Durst’s arrest upon learning he had “confessed to killing multiple people” in the documentary and might try to run once “The Jinx” finale was broadcast.

In ordering Durst to stand trial, the judge said in 2018 that Durst’s “cryptic” remark caught on mic “operates as a succinct confession” absent an explanation from the defendant. Durst told authorities shortly after his arrest that he smoked marijuana daily and was under the influence of methamphetamine during his interview for “The Jinx.”

The prosecution's evidence includes a cryptic note Durst is accused of having mailed to police after Berman's murder anonymously notifying them of a "cadaver" at her address. The envelope misspelled Beverly Hills as "Beverley Hills," a quirk "The Jinx" filmmakers found on another envelope they said Durst once sent to Berman.

Defense attorneys have argued that prosecutors lacked any physical evidence such as fingerprints or DNA evidence linking him to the murder scene.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources.

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Harsh Vardhan says govt intends to set up coronavirus testing facility for Indians in Iran

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia extends pilgrimage suspension to its own citizens

Saudi Arabia extended a suspension of pilgrimages by foreigners to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina to Saudi citizens and residents due to concerns about the coronavirus, state news agency SPA reported.Riyadh reported its first case of t...

Peace eludes parts of Colombia as humanitarian situation worsens -ICRC

Peace eludes many parts of Colombia and conditions worsened in 2019 as forced displacements and attacks against medical missions increased, the International Committee of the Red Cross ICRC said on Wednesday. The Andean country signed a pea...

Emergency coronavirus funding bill unveiled in U.S. Congress

Legislation funding emergency efforts to combat the spreading coronavirus was unveiled in the U.S. Congress on Wednesday and would total 8.3 billion, including money to develop vaccines and tests for the disease, according to a House of Rep...

Laboratories meet with White House, form consortium for coronavirus tests

The Trump administration met with private lab test developers on Wednesday to discuss increasing the availability of tests for the coronavirus and said that the companies had formed a consortium. Vice President Mike Pence said the U.S. Depa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020