Syrian rebels resume shelling of Saraqeb, overnight attack repelled - RIA
Syrian rebels have resumed the shelling of the strategic town of Saraqeb in the country's northwestern Idlib province and the M5 highway that connects Damascus with Aleppo, the RIA news agency reported on Thursday, citing one of their correspondents.
Rebel forces tried to enter Saraqeb overnight, but were repelled, RIA said, as Syrian government forces attempt to destroy the rebel fire points.
