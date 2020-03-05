Argentine rural confederation CRA to begin commercial strike over export tax hike

Argentine rural confederation CRA will begin on Monday a four-day commercial strike in response to an increase on export taxes for soy, a source from CRA said on Thursday.

The strike follows the government's hike on the export levy on soybeans, soymeal and soyoil to 33% from a previous 30%.

CRA is one of several farm associations in Argentina.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.