Argentine rural confederation CRA to begin commercial strike over export tax hike
Argentine rural confederation CRA will begin on Monday a four-day commercial strike in response to an increase on export taxes for soy, a source from CRA said on Thursday.
The strike follows the government's hike on the export levy on soybeans, soymeal and soyoil to 33% from a previous 30%.
CRA is one of several farm associations in Argentina.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.