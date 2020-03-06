Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's coronavirus death toll touches 3,042; confirmed cases rise to 80,552

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 09:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 09:43 IST
China's coronavirus death toll touches 3,042; confirmed cases rise to 80,552

The death toll in China's novel coronavirus outbreak has touched 3,042 with 30 new fatalities while the confirmed cases have risen to 80,552 amid signs that the dreaded COVID-19 was stabilising, including in the epicentre Hubei province. China's National Health Commission (NHC) said that it received reports of 143 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 30 deaths on Thursday on the Chinese mainland.

Among the deaths, 29 were in Hubei Province and one in Hainan Province, NHC said in its daily update of the COVID-19 on Friday. Meanwhile, 102 new suspected cases were reported taking the 482, it said.

The overall confirmed cases on the mainland so far totalled to 80,552 by the end of Thursday. This included 3,042 people who had died of the disease 23,784 patients still being treated and 53,726 patients discharged after recovery, the NHC said. Also on Thursday, 16 imported cases (those coming from abroad) of novel coronavirus infection were reported on the mainland, including 11 in Gansu Province, four in Beijing and one in Shanghai.

By the end of Thursday, 36 imported cases had been reported, said the commission. So far 104 confirmed cases including two deaths had been reported in Hong Kong, 10 confirmed cases in Macao, and 44 in Taiwan, including one death.

Forty-six patients in Hong Kong, nine in Macao and 12 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospital after recovery, NHC said. China’s Hubei Province and its capital Wuhan, the epicentres of the novel coronavirus outbreak, reported 126 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 29 deaths on Thursday. The latest report brought the total confirmed cases in the hard-hit province to 67,592.

While the province and Wuhan continue to report new cases and deaths, local health commission said the situation on the containment of the virus has been further improving. The daily count of new cured and discharged cases in the province has exceeded the number of new confirmed cases for 15 consecutive days since February 19 Li Yang, deputy director of the Hubei Provincial Centre for Disease Control and Prevention told media in Wuhan.

Wuhan and the entire Hubei province that has over 50 million population has been kept under lockdown by the Chinese government since January 23. However, with the situation improving by the end of Tuesday, 22 cities and counties in Hubei had been classified as low-risk, 17 as mid-risk while 37 others remained at high-risk, Li said.

There have been 14,770 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 outside China, with over 267 deaths, state-run People’s Daily reported on Friday, citing statistics from the World Health Organisation (WHO). In the past 24 hours, 2,098 newly confirmed cases outside China have been reported and five new countries/territories/areas (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Gibraltar, Hungary, Slovenia, and occupied Palestinian territory) have reported cases of COVID-19, according to the WHO statistics.

South Korea confirmed 518 more cases of COVID-19 on Friday, raising the total number of infections to 6,284, according to the Yonhap News Agency. Italy reported a total of 107 deaths of COVID-19 and the total number of infections reached 3,858 on Friday.

The novel coronavirus has now claimed 107 lives out of more than 3,513 cases in Iran on Friday. France reported a total of 7 deaths of COVID-19 and the total number of infections reached 423 on Friday.

The US' death toll from the COVID-19 rose to 12 on Friday. Nationwide, there are 163 confirmed cases. The overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 80,552 by the end of Thursday, including 23,784 patients who were still being treated, 53,726 patients who had been discharged after recovery, and 3,042 people who had died of the disease..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

RBI imposes moratorium on Yes Bank

Samsung inks 5G network agreement with Spark New Zealand

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

China's Hubei, excluding Wuhan, reports no new coronavirus cases

Chinas central province of Hubei, excluding the provincial capital Wuhan, reported zero new cases of coronavirus over 24 hours for the first time during the outbreak, as authorities continued to contain imported infections in other parts of...

Africa's first elected female president to train 'wave' of women leaders

Liberias trailblazing former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf will launch a plan on Sunday to help other African women reach the top in a continent dominated by male heads of state.Johnson Sirleaf, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, became Africa...

'This is not a drill': WHO urges world to take virus more seriously

Beijing, Mar 6 AFP World health officials have warned that countries are not taking the coronavirus crisis seriously enough, as outbreaks surged across Europe and in the United States where medical workers sounded warnings over a disturbing...

'This is not a drill': WHO urges world to take virus more seriously

Beijing, Mar 6 AFP World health officials have warned that countries are not taking the coronavirus crisis seriously enough, as outbreaks surged across Europe and in the United States where medical workers sounded warnings over a disturbing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020