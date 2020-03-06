Left Menu
Gunfire heard at political rally in Kabul: security official

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kabul
  • |
  Updated: 06-03-2020 13:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 13:27 IST
Kabul, Mar 6 (AFP) Gunfire erupted at a political rally in western Kabul on Friday, an Afghan security official said, in what appeared to be the first attack to hit the capital since the US signed a withdrawal deal with the Taliban

"Afghan special forces and police forces have reached the site," said Nasrat Rahimi, an interior ministry spokesman

No group claimed immediate responsibility for the incident, which occurred at the commemoration ceremony for Abdul Ali Mazari -- a politician from the Hazara ethnic group, most of whom are Shia.(AFP) RUP

