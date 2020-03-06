Fifteen killed in clashes in Syria's Idlib despite ceasefire -monitor
Fifteen people were killed on Friday in clashes between Syrian government forces and jihadist insurgents in southern Idlib province on Friday, hours after a Russian-Turkish ceasefire came into effect, a war monitor said.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the clashes took place in the Jabal al-Zawiya region. Six Syrian soldiers and allied fighters were killed, as well as nine fighters from the insurgent Turkistan Islamic Party, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
