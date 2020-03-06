At least 27 killed in attack on Afghan political rally: officials

Kabul, Mar 6 (AFP) At least 27 people were killed in an attack on a political rally in Kabul Friday, officials said, in the first major assault in the city since the US signed a withdrawal deal with the Taliban

Interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said women and children were among the dead. (AFP) NSA

