At least 27 killed in attack on Afghan political rally: officials
Kabul, Mar 6 (AFP) At least 27 people were killed in an attack on a political rally in Kabul Friday, officials said, in the first major assault in the city since the US signed a withdrawal deal with the Taliban
Interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said women and children were among the dead. (AFP) NSA
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kabul
- Nasrat Rahimi
- Taliban
- NSA
ALSO READ
Foreign Secy travels to Kabul ahead of signing of peace deal between US, Taliban
Deadly bomb blast rocks Kabul, Taliban denies involvement
Afghan President says Kabul has no commitment to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners
U.S.-Taliban set to sign troop withdrawal deal as top U.S. officials land in Doha, Kabul
Watch: Attack on ceremony in Kabul with Abdullah, Khalili in attendance