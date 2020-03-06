BRIEF-Twitch Says TwitchCon Amsterdam Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Concerns

As stated in company coverage, "We have been monitoring Coronavirus concerns and having weighed the potential health risks to our community we've made the incredibly difficult decision to cancel TwitchCon Amsterdam".

TwitchCon is the best weekend to be a Twitch fan. To say we're disappointed you won't be able to enjoy the show we've been building for you is a massive understatement. But the health and safety of our community, employees, and everyone else who has a part in making TwitchCon happen is, as always, our top priority.

Anyone who purchased a ticket will be refunded the full amount of your TwitchCon ticket. Cancellations will be issued no later Friday, March 20. Please allow up to an additional 20 days for the refund to be processed with your financial institution. A confirmation email of your ticket cancellation will be sent to the email address you entered when purchasing your ticket.

