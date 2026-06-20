Two trains collide north of London, multiple injuries reported

A collision between two trains 60 miles north of London has occurred, resulting in multiple injuries, with emergency services responding to the incident on the railway south of Bedford.

Reuters | British Transport Police Said On Friday It Was Responding To Reports Of A Collision Involving Two Trains About Miles Km North Of London | Updated: 20-06-2026 01:53 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 01:53 IST
Two trains collide north of London, multiple injuries reported
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  • United Kingdom

British ‌Transport ​Police said on Friday it was responding to reports of a collision involving two trains about 60 miles (100 km) ‌north of London, with the health minister confirming there were multiple injuries.

A video posted on social media by one of the passengers showed what appeared to be the ‌front of one train entangled with the back of another. The East of ‌England Ambulance Service said it had sent multiple resources, including an air ambulance, to the collision on the railway south of Bedford, and urged people to avoid the area.

Health minister James Murray said ⁠he ​was being kept ⁠updated on the collision, while transport minister Heidi Alexander said she was "deeply concerned" by the incident. Bedfordshire Fire ⁠and Rescue Service said its crews were present on the railway just south of Bedford.

Peter ​Knapp, a doctor who said on social media site Bluesky he was on ⁠board one of the trains, described a "sudden crash" with one carriage off the rails and said ⁠he ​had sustained minor injuries. Sky News cited him as telling the Press Association that some passengers were unable to speak and had injuries including broken legs.

Train operator ⁠East Midlands Railway said it was unable to run services in or out of ⁠London for ⁠the rest of the day, while Thameslink said all lines between Luton and Bedford were blocked due to a problem under ‌investigation.

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