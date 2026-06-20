Golf-Clark hopes to close door on locker saga at Shinnecock Hills

Wyndham Clark seeks redemption at the U.S. Open after a 2023 locker room meltdown led to a ban from Oakmont Country Club and damaged his public image.

Reuters | Wyndham Clark Hopes To Win Some Fans Back In Pursuit Of His Second Us Open Title At Shinnecock Hills Golf Club | Updated: 20-06-2026 01:59 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 01:59 IST
Golf-Clark hopes to close door on locker saga at Shinnecock Hills
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  • United States

Wyndham Clark hopes ​to win some fans back in pursuit ​of his second U.S. Open ‌title at ​Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, a year after a now-infamous locker room meltdown saw him banned from Oakmont Country Club for property ‌destruction.

The 2023 U.S. Open winner wrecked a locker after missing the cut at the tournament last year, prompting Oakmont to prohibit him from returning to the property. "I've gotten a lot of grief ‌since last year, rightfully so. The thing that's unfortunate is that's not who I am, ‌what happened last year," Clark told reporters at Southampton on Friday, where he was superb carding a seven-under par through two rounds.

"I'm hoping I can win back the fans that I had or some new fans because ⁠it was ​a terrible incident. I ⁠really feel like I can show people that I'm fun and outgoing, I'm fierce, competitive, love the game, respect ⁠the game, and I just had a bad moment. Hopefully I can win those people back." The American ​has done well keeping his cool at the challenging Shinnecock course, doing great work ⁠off the tee after a swing coach helped him regain his momentum.

He had two top-five finishes on the PGA ⁠Tour ​this year, including a win at CJ Cup Byron Nelson. "I was on top of the world in my game at least when I won the U.S. Open and then had ⁠some good years. Then next thing you know, I'm apologising for breaking a locker," Clark ⁠told reporters.

"With the mental ⁠game there's ebbs and flows. If you think of it as climbing Everest, sometimes you go up, sometimes you have to go down to ‌go back ‌up."

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