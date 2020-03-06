Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scotland Yard issues new appeal in Indian-origin man's UK murder

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 21:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 21:28 IST
Scotland Yard issues new appeal in Indian-origin man's UK murder

Scotland Yard issued a new appeal in London on Friday for information in connection with the murder of an Indian-origin man in west London in 2017. Satnam Singh, aged 45, was killed three years ago and a reward of GBP 10,000 remains on offer for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for his death, the Metropolitan Police said in its three-year anniversary appeal.

"Three years on from the death of Satnam Singh the investigation into his murder remains very much active and we continue to appeal for information," said Detective Inspector Andy McDonald from the Met Police's Specialist Crime unit, who is leading the investigation. "Sadly, Satnam's uncle, who spoke of his family's grief back in 2017, has passed away without seeing his nephew's killer brought to justice. At the time, his uncle spoke of how the whole family were devastated by the attack and how they were desperate to understand why their relative was killed and who is responsible. I hope that three years on someone will come forward with information that can bring this family the peace they deserve," he said.

Singh, from Hayes in London, was attacked by the roadside as he walked with a friend in the area on the night of March 6, 2017. At the time, a witness reported seeing a man speaking into a mobile phone and following the pair along Ayles Road in Hayes.

According to the case records, a silver car then drove up and a white male got out of the vehicle and attacked Singh and his friend with a baseball bat. Following the assault, the suspect got back in the car and it drove away. No arrests have been made in the case so far.

Singh was taken to hospital for treatment but his condition deteriorated and he died from his injuries in May 2017. A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as bronchial pneumonia and a head injury.

His friend, a 28-year-old man, was not seriously injured in the incident. Detective Inspector McDonald added: "Despite the passage of time, we still retain an open mind about why Satnam was attacked. I hope that now, anyone who was reluctant to speak with officers in 2017 may feel able to come forward. "I would ask anyone who may have witnessed something that night that has played on their mind for the last three years to please get in touch with us. A substantial reward is being offered for information that leads to a conviction of those responsible and I would urge anyone who knows who is responsible to contact police or [independent charity] Crimestoppers without delay." PTI AK IND IND.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

Basketball-Baltimore university bans spectators from games over coronavirus

Johns Hopkins University has barred spectators from attending the NCAA Division III mens basketball tournament it is hosting this week because of recently confirmed cases of coronavirus in Maryland, it said on Friday. The Baltimore-based un...

Oppo Watch takes on Apple Watch with eSIM, NFC, and more

Oppo launched today its first Android smartwatch, called simply the Oppo Watch, which appears heavily inspired by the Apple Watch.The Oppo Watch comes with support for eSIM for independent communication. It is powered by ColorOS and is NFC ...

Highway projects: Resolve compensation issues of farmers, CM tells officials

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday directed officials to resolve the issues of farmers who are demanding revision of compensation against land acquisition for two highway projects in the state. Chairing a review meeting here,...

Its biz as usual in Cyberabad as cornavirus scare subsides:

Normlacy has returned to the coronavirus scare hit IT corridor here on Friday, a day after an employee suspected to have contracted the infection tested negative for it. Its all normal now, Telangana Principal IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020