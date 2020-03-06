Trinidad and Tobago to help Ghana in energy and agricultural sectors, says PM Rowley 

During the 63rd independence anniversary of Ghana in Kumasi, the Prime Minister of the Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. Keith Christopher Rowley said that his country is prepared to support Ghana in its energy and agricultural sectors, according to a media report by Graphic Online. Rowley was the Guest of Honour at Ghana's Independence Day

During a meeting held yesterday with Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana, Rowley highlighted opportunities for both the countries to demonstrate the efforts that have been in the pipeline since 2010.

"Once we establish a mutual air services agreement and establish a direct air service between the Caribbean and Africa, we believe that there is tremendous potential for economic growth, there are businesses to flourish, contacts to be made, investments to be made and for recreational purposes," said Rowley.

Rowley further added, "as you get your new equipment, we would like to anticipate that one of the legs of Ghana Airways would be Accra to Port of Spain because that will bring all the people from the Caribbean and the Americas on to a highway which would take us directly by the shortest route between the Caribbean across the Atlantic."

