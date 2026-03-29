Germany Shuffles Line-Up Ahead of Ghana Friendly

Germany is preparing to make several changes in their line-up for the upcoming friendly match against Ghana on Monday, as confirmed by coach Julian Nagelsmann. The decision comes following the team's intense 4-3 win over Switzerland earlier this week, where they twice had to come from behind to secure victory.

Coach Nagelsmann announced that Stuttgart goalkeeper Alexander Nuebel will start, with forward Deniz Undav also guaranteed playing time. He emphasized the need to rest some players and incorporate those returning from injuries ahead of the World Cup. "It's crucial we keep the players fit for the critical phases of their seasons," Nagelsmann stated at a press conference.

The match against Ghana is the last before Nagelsmann announces his World Cup squad in May. While players are eager to secure their place, the coach acknowledged not everyone would be satisfied with the decisions. Germany, part of Group E, will commence their World Cup journey on June 14 against Curacao in Houston, Texas.

(With inputs from agencies.)