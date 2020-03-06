International tourist arrivals down by as much as 3% in 2020 due to virus: UN

Madrid, Mar 6 (AFP) The number of international tourist arrivals will fall by 1.0-3.0 per cent this year due to the novel coronavirus, the World Tourism Organization said Friday as it reversed a previous forecast of growth of 3.0-4.0 per cent

This will lead to an estimated loss of USD 30-50 billion (29-45 billion euros) in international tourism receipts, the Madrid-based United Nations body said in a statement. (AFP) INDIND

