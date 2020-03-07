One dead in suicide bomb attack near US embassy in Tunisia

A policeman succumbed to injuries after two suicide bombers attacked a security post near the US embassy in Tunisia on Friday, the country's interior ministry said. The bombings in the capital, Tunis, injured four other policemen and a civilian. The ministry blamed the attack on "terrorists," CNN reported.

Sufyan al-Sulaiti, a spokesman for the anti-terror judicial branch, said that two attackers used a large amount of explosives, also the motorcycle they were riding was rigged with explosives. The State Department said one of the embassy's locally employed staff was also injured in the attack, but that "no Americans were reported to have been injured."

"We are outraged by this attack and saddened to hear of reports of one fatality from Tunisia's security services," the spokesperson said. "We compliment the Tunisian security forces on their quick and effective response to the incident."

The spokesperson said that the State Department is working with local authorities to investigate the matter. However, no organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack. "We reaffirm our commitment to our longstanding friendship with Tunisia and our alliance with them against the scourge of terrorism," US Ambassador Donald Blome tweeted.

Tunisian President Qais Saeed visited the five surviving victims at the Internal Security Forces Hospital, the local media said. (ANI)

