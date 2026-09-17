Diplomatic Exclusion Raises Alarm in U.S. Military Review
Senator Jeanne Shaheen has urged Secretary of State Marco Rubio to involve U.S. diplomats in a Pentagon-led review of American military presence in Europe. The review could lead to reducing U.S. troops, alarming European allies. Diplomatic involvement is crucial to managing bilateral relationships amid these changes.
Senator Jeanne Shaheen has called on Secretary of State Marco Rubio to ensure U.S. diplomats are included in a Pentagon-driven review concerning America's military footprint in Europe.
Shaheen, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, expressed concerns that diplomatic officials are being sidelined in the strategic evaluation, which has raised alarms among NATO partners.
The review aims to reconsider troop levels as part of the Trump administration’s strategy for Europe to assume greater responsibility for its defense amidst escalating tensions with Russia.
ALSO READ
-
Escalation in Eastern Europe: Tensions Rise Amid Fresh Sanctions and Strikes
-
High Tensions: Russia's Strikes Near Polish Border Spark Military Alarm
-
Thales Pushes for Global AI Governance Amidst Defense Tech Advancements
-
Diplomatic Silence: A Key Senate Democrat's Call for Inclusion
-
Russian Drone Attacks Near Ukraine-Poland Border