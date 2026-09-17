Diplomatic Exclusion Raises Alarm in U.S. Military Review

Senator Jeanne Shaheen has called on Secretary of State Marco Rubio to ensure U.S. diplomats are included in a Pentagon-driven review concerning America's military footprint in Europe.

Shaheen, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, expressed concerns that diplomatic officials are being sidelined in the strategic evaluation, which has raised alarms among NATO partners.

The review aims to reconsider troop levels as part of the Trump administration’s strategy for Europe to assume greater responsibility for its defense amidst escalating tensions with Russia.