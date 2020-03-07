Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heavy police raids leave east Jerusalem neighbourhood on edge

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 13:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 13:39 IST
Heavy police raids leave east Jerusalem neighbourhood on edge
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Murad Mahmoud's 14-year-old son has been detained by Israeli police in his east Jerusalem neighborhood three times in the last two years. His 10-year-old has been interrogated by police in combat gear. These days, he keeps all six of his children inside most of the time, fearing even worse. "I won't even let them go to the corner store," he says. "I'm not just afraid they'll be arrested, I'm afraid they'll lose an eye or get shot in the head." Nearly every day for the last nine months Israeli police have stormed into the Palestinian neighborhood of Issawiya in East Jerusalem in a campaign they say is needed to maintain law and order.

Rights groups say that in addition to searching houses and issuing fines, they have detained hundreds of people some as young as 10 on suspicion of stone-throwing. The operations frequently ignite clashes, with local youths throwing rocks and firebombs, which police say justifies their heightened presence.

But residents and human rights groups say the raids themselves seem intended to provoke confrontations and have created an atmosphere of terror, with parents afraid to let their children play outside. Last month, a 9-year-old boy was shot in the face by police, losing an eye in an incident authorities say they are still investigating.

It's unclear what prompted the crackdown, but many residents feel the police are making an example out of Issawiya so that Israel can cement its control over east Jerusalem, which it seized in the 1967 war and later annexed. East Jerusalem Palestinians have Israeli residency, but few have accepted citizenship, either because they don't recognize Israeli control or because of the long and complicated application process. That has left many feeling vulnerable.

"From May of last year until today, every day they occupy Issawiya all over again," said Amin Barakat, an optometrist and a member of the neighborhood council. Issawiya tumbles down a hillside behind Israel's Hebrew University, just a few miles (kilometers) from the city center. But like other Arab neighborhoods in east Jerusalem, it is overcrowded and poorly served, a legacy of decades of Israeli policies favoring Jewish areas of the city, including east Jerusalem settlements.

Under President Donald Trump's Mideast initiative, which strongly favors Israel and was rejected by the Palestinians, Issawiya would remain part of Israel's capital. The narrow streets wind past walls covered in graffiti supporting Hamas and other armed groups, and residents take pride in their Palestinian identity. But many works in Jewish communities. They say the graffiti is the work of local teenagers, and there's no evidence any factions have an organized presence in the neighborhood.

The intensive raids began last May, but the situation escalated the following month when a 20-year-old was shot and killed by police, who said he approached to within a few meters (yards) and launched fireworks at them. The police say they treat Issawiya like any other Jerusalem neighborhood.

"There's no use of unnecessary force," Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said. "There's no unnecessary patrols that are taking place. Everything is carefully calculated based on what is taking place inside Issawiya." He said forces have responded to stone-throwing on nearby roads, including a major highway, but he was unable to name any specific act of violence outside of the clashes with police inside Issawiya. Residents angrily reject any suggestion they pose a threat to others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

coronavirus scare: Foreign tourists cancel Aurangabad tours

In view of coronavirus outbreak and confirmation of positive cases in India, many tourists from various Asian countries as well as the Europe have cancelled their scheduled tours to Aurangabad, home to the famed Ajanta and Ellora Caves, in ...

Teargas fired on Greek-Turkish border as migrant tensions flare

Teargas and smoke bombs were fired across Turkeys border with Greece on Saturday in a fresh flare up in tensions over the presence of migrants seeking access to European Union territory. A Reuters correspondent in the area said the projecti...

J-K reports first case of coronavirus

Jammu and Kashmir reported its first case of coronavirus, sources told ANI on Saturday. With the new confirmed case, the number of people infected with coronavirus in the country reached 32.The person is receiving treatment at government me...

Jaffer's insatiable hunger for runs ends, retires

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer on Saturday announced retirement from all forms of cricket after amassing a mountain of runs in a glorious first-class career that spanned almost a quarter century. Since making his first-class debut in 1996...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020