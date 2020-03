BRIEF-SA's Eskom Says Likelihood Of Loadshedding On March 7 Has Increased Significantly Following Multiple Generation Unit Trips

South Africa's ESKOM:

* SOUTH AFRICA'S ESKOM SAYS LIKELIHOOD OF LOADSHEDDING ON MARCH 7 HAS INCREASED SIGNIFICANTLY FOLLOWING MULTIPLE GENERATION UNIT TRIPS

* SOUTH AFRICA'S ESKOM SAYS MAY IMPLEMENT LOADSHEDDING ON MARCH 7 AND IT MAY CONTINUE THROUGHOUT THE WEEKEND Source text: (http://bit.ly/2uXVuvo)

