Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexican woman who survived acid attack calls on others to speak out without fear

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 23:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 23:26 IST
Mexican woman who survived acid attack calls on others to speak out without fear
Rios, who believes her ex-boyfriend ordered two men to splash her body with acid last September, is one of many women to have suffered abuse by their romantic partners in Mexico, where femicides have risen 137% in the last five years. Image Credit: ANI

Six months after an acid attack in Mexico, Maria Elena Rios is now speaking out in hopes officials will find and punish her aggressor. Talking through a bandage covering the burns on her face, she has a message for other women: Do not live in fear.

Rios, who believes her ex-boyfriend ordered two men to splash her body with acid last September, is one of many women to have suffered abuse by their romantic partners in Mexico, where femicides have risen 137% in the last five years. "I survived an attempt at femicide," said the 27-year-old, a professional saxophonist from the southern state of Oaxaca, where she was attacked at the travel agency in her home where she worked. "We need an example of punishment so that this doesn't happen again to any other woman."

As women throughout Mexico prepare to demonstrate against violence on Sunday, International Women's Day, Rios said she would support the cause from home. She must stay indoors to protect her fragile skin from sun and heat. Even after various medical procedures, she wears a beige-colored body suit covering her legs, arms, chest, neck, and face, acting as a compression bandage for puffy scars across her body. Only her hands, red and raw from the corrosive acid, are visible signs of the vicious assault.

Acid attacks are rare in Mexico, but there are signs of an increase. Activist Carmen Sanchez, who survived an acid attack in 2014, has counted 13 cases in Mexico over the past decade - including five in 2018 and three last year. The prosecutor's office in Oaxaca has offered a reward of about $50,000 to find the man thought to be behind Rios' attack, a businessman and former politician, and Mexico's financial intelligence unit recently blocked his accounts.

Although Rios worries that her one-time partner will threaten her, she said she sees no alternative than to loudly call for justice. "Should I wait for him to kill me or kill someone else in my family so that I'm put into even more pain? Or what am I waiting for?"

Her body is a daily reminder that her life has permanently changed. "I can't even rest because I keep repeating the scene in my dreams," she said, holding back tears. "The feeling of acid on my body doesn't go away."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Ankita shines with two wins as Indian Fed Cup team creates Fed Cup history

The Indian Fed cup team on Saturday created history by earning a promotion to the Play-offs for the first time ever with Ankita Raina leading the side to 2-1 win over Indonesia, here. Ankita Raina pulled off a crucial singles win against ta...

Italy coronavirus toll passes 200, cases near 6,000

Italys death toll from the novel coronavirus rose by 36 to 233 on Saturday while the number of infections shot up by a single-day record of 1,247 to hit 5,883Italy has recorded the most deaths of any country outside China and the third-most...

Italy to announce new measures to try to stem coronavirus contagion

Italy will adopt new measures on Saturday to try to contain the spread of coronavirus, the head of the Civil Protection Agency said, after data showed by far the biggest daily rise in cases since the outbreak began two weeks ago.Italian med...

Report: Seahawks interested in signing RB Collins

The Seattle Seahawks are interested in signing Alex Collins in lieu of season-ending injuries to fellow running backs Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny, according to a report. ESPNs Brady Henderson reported that the Seahawks are still entertai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020