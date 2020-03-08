Road crash in Syria kills 22, injures 70 - state media
Twenty-two people were killed in Syria on Saturday in a road crash involving a fuel tanker, two buses and other vehicles, the state news agency SANA said.
Citing the interior ministry, SANA said another 70 people were injured in the crash on the road between Damascus and Homs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
