Singapore reports 8 more coronavirus cases, including one in PM's ward

Singapore has recorded eight new cases of coronavirus, including one in Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s constituency, taking the total number of people infected by the deadly virus in the city-state to 138. The cases reported on Saturday also include the patrons at a private dinner at an armed forces club and one case was linked to a church.

On Saturday evening, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said one of the new COVID-19 cases is from his constituency of Teck Ghee’s Zone J. He called on members of the zone to cooperate with the Health Ministry if they are approached and to "share information fully" in order to reduce the risk of transmission.

Effective Saturday, a 14-day suspension was imposed on all activities and classes attended by the confirmed cases at the affected community clubs and residents' committees. Giving update on Saturday, the Health Ministry announced precautionary measures at seven community clubs and eight residents' committees, after it was found that some patients had attended dinner at the army officer club SAFRA Jurong, reported local television network Channel News Asia.

Eight COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in the intensive care units of hospitals and 48 are stable and improving, said the Ministry. The latest infection reporting brings Singapore's total number of COVID-19 cases to 138.

One of the patients, a 37-year-old female Singapore permanent resident had been in London from February 23 to 27, said the ministry as Singapore monitors recent travel history of patients as part of screening and tracing contacts made by the infected people. Another case is a 62-year-old Indonesian woman on a social visit pass in Singapore.

The ministry also reported a likely imported case. A 36-year-old Italian male work pass holder in Singapore who was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on March 6 afternoon and is currently warded in an isolation room of a hospital. Another imported case is a 37-year-old female Singapore permanent resident who had been to Germany. She reported onset of symptoms on March 5..

