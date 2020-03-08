Left Menu
People News Roundup: Prince Harry and wife Meghan begin farewell; Publisher drops plans to release Woody Allen's memoir and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan begin farewell royal events

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan appeared together at an official engagement on Thursday for the first time since January's announcement that they would step away from their royal duties. The appearance by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as Queen Elizabeth's grandson and Meghan are officially known, at an awards ceremony for wounded service personnel will also be one of their last before they quit as working members of the royal family.

Prince Harry and F1 champion Lewis Hamilton open Silverstone museum

Prince Harry and Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton opened a new museum on Friday at Britain's Silverstone race circuit, in one of the prince's last public duties before he quits as a working member of the royal family this month. Harry arrived in an electric car driven by six-time world champion Hamilton and was greeted by dignitaries including former world champion driver Damon Hill.

Weinstein's prison sentence should reflect 'lifetime of abuse': prosecutors

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein should get a prison sentence that reflects not only his conviction for sexually assaulting two women, but a "lifetime of abuse towards others," New York prosecutors said in a court filing on Friday. Throughout his adult life, Weinstein has shown a "staggering lack of empathy, treating others with disdain and inhumanity," Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance's office said in a letter to Justice James Burke, who is scheduled to sentence Weinstein on Wednesday.

Publisher drops plans to release Woody Allen's memoir

The publisher of filmmaker Woody Allen's forthcoming memoir said on Friday it had scrapped plans to release the book following criticism and a walkout by staff over a longstanding allegation he molested his daughter. Hachette Book Group had previously announced it would debut Allen's book, "A Propos of Nothing," in April. Allen has repeatedly denied the accusation that he molested his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, in 1992.

