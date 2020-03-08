Morocco's RAM suspends flights to Venice and Milan over coronavirus fears

Moroccan airline Royal Air Maroc (RAM) said on Sunday it has suspended flights to Italy's Venice and Milan, currently under lockdown by Italian authorities due to a coronavirus outbreak.

The airline said it will resume flights to the two cities on April 8, and it continues to operate flights elsewhere in Italy.

