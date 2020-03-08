Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pope voices support for virus victims in livestream message

  • PTI
  • |
  • Vaticancity
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 20:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 20:00 IST
Pope voices support for virus victims in livestream message
Image Credit: Flickr

Pope Francis expressed solidarity Sunday with the victims of the novel coronavirus in his first live-streamed prayer and message from the Vatican. "I am close through prayer with the people who suffer from the current coronavirus epidemic," the 83-year-old pope said in a message recorded at the Vatican library and aired live on a screen on Saint Peter's Square before a small crowd.

"I join my brother bishops in encouraging the faithful to live this difficult moment with the strength of faith, the certainty of hope and the fervor of charity." The Vatican said on Saturday that the pontiff was breaking with centuries of tradition and reverting to the use of streaming technology for his traditional Angelus Prayer at the request of the Italian authorities. The Livestream was apparently designed to keep down the number of people who came out on Saint Peter's Square to watch the pope deliver his Sunday prayer and message from his traditional window at the Vatican.

Italy has borne the brunt in Europe of the COVID-19 disease now sweeping the world. It has recorded 233 deaths and nearly 6,000 cases. The authorities took the unprecedented step Sunday of quarantining more than 15 million people -- a quarter of Italy's population -- living in northern regions around the cities of Venice and Milan.

The pope himself has been suffering from a cold for more than a week and has cut down on public appearances. But he still appeared at his window facing Saint Peter's Square after recording his message and waved for a few moments to the crowd.

He said he felt unnaturally "caged" delivering his message from a library instead of his open window.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Heavy rains claim 23 lives in Pakistan

At least 23 people have been killed and 54 injured in rain-related incidents in Pakistans northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa KPK province in the last five days, officials said on Sunday. Provincial Disaster Management Authority PDMA officials said...

Country lauds 'Nari Shakti' on International Women's Day, honors achievers

From honoring achievers in various spheres to special all-women services, the country on Sunday celebrated Nari Shakti amid calls for taking steps for their empowerment and giving them a safe environment. In a unique social media initiative...

Senior figure in Somalia's al Shabaab killed in air strike - state media

A senior commander in Somalias al Shabaab group with a 5 million bounty on his head was killed in an American air strike last month, according to Somalia state media, a blow to the militants Islamist insurgency. According to a Somalia state...

On the trail: One-time rival Senator Kamala Harris endorses Biden

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden added to his list of endorsements from high-profile Democrats on Sunday with a nod from Senator Kamala Harris, a former rival for the nomination to challenge President Donald Trump in Novembe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020